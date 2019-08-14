Ramen Tatsu-Ya and TRUTH BBQ brining back limited-edition bowl of ramen

Ramen Tatsu-Ya will collaborate with TRUTH BBQ to create a limited-edition bowl of ramen available at the Houston ramen shop.

The special dish will be available Aug. 20 and 27 starting at 11 a.m. each day. It will be available at Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California St.

Guests who wait in line will be treated to a complimentary Houston draft beer, while supplies last.

On the menu is a Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen, composed of pit-smoked shoyu, a slab of brisket, ajitama (marinated soft-boiled egg) and menma (bamboo shoots).

To make the dish, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’sTonkotsu broth—a condensed pork bone broth that takes over 70 hours to make—will be enhanced with shoyu (a type of soy sauce) smoked in TRUTH BBQ’s pits by pitmaster Leonard Botello IV.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya and TRUTH BBQ teamed up twice in 2018 to serve the dish and hundreds of fans lined up to have a chance to try the special creation.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.