Police officer stops traffic to help dancer shoot Janet Jackson audition video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A woman seeking to be a backup dancer for Janet Jackson recently got some unexpected backup of her own.

It came from an unexpected source - the Birmingham Police Department.

She was filming an audition video, and the officer at first tried to stop her, then things took a friendly turn.

She ended up getting help from Birmingham's finest, as she showed off her finest moves in the middle of the street.

La La Diore has been dancing since she was 3 years old, now she is dancing into the hearts of thousands after a video of her dance moves was posted to Facebook.

"Woah, he really turned the corner really fast and he said, 'You know you can't do this. You can get hurt, people can die,'" Diore said.

But she was determined to get the shot.

"We really had a purpose behind it," Diore said.

She was trying to catch the attention of the legendary Janet Jackson.

"I'm trying to submit for an online Janet Jackson video and we want to get a good video because the deadline is coming," Diore said.

Attention...it’s time to #DANCEWITHJANET ❤️ A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 12, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

She said what happened next surprised her.

"He said, 'I'll stop traffic. I'll cut the lights on, better yet, do you want the spotlight on?' Diore recalled. "He said, 'Let me see what you got.' I was like, 'Huh?' He was like, 'Let me see. Dance.'"

So, Diore did just that, she danced.

"I'm glad to see that she did have fancy moves, but she really did," Officer Phillip Jones said.

Jones said he was just glad he could help.

"I'm glad this has actually showed the world and the community (that) officers are not just out here to harass people," Jones said. It shows we are human and we can have a little fun."

Diore said the response to her video took her off guard.

"I did not know this video would have such an impact that it did," she said.

Diore successfully recorded her routine and submitted it online for the competition.

