P!nk makes pitstop at Buc-ee's, Johnson Space Center while in Houston

HOUSTON - P!nk stopped by the Bayou City Tuesday for a concert, but before continuing on her Beautiful Trauma world tour, she took some time to check out the city.

The outspoken pop singer brought her family along for the fun, and by the looks of P!nk’s Instagram they definitely had a blast.

On Wednesday, the singer and her kids stopped by the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake to learn about space and check out some of the attractions.

Johnson Space Center shared a photo of the performer and her two kids and said the family got to see Mission Control, mockups of the International Space Center, ride around in a Modular Robotic Vehicle and even meet an astronaut.

After her stop at the space center, it was time to hit the road since she performs in San Antonio Thursday, but like any good Houstonian (or Texan) knows –it’s not a road trip without a stop at Buc-ee’s.

P!nk upheld the Texas standard and shared images on Instagram of her family enjoying all the joys the gas station has to offer.

The photos showed her and her family enjoying all things Buc-ee’s from the ice coolers to souvenirs and was captioned with, “Truck stops in Texas. Don’t ask, just do it.”

We hear you P!nk. We definitely understand the sentiment.

P!nk’s tour is expected to wrap up in Rio de Janeiro in October.

