Pink Addresses Critics After Her Kids Run Through Holocaust Memorial

Pink has a message for her critics.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her two kids, 8-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson, running through Berlin's Holocaust Memorial, alongside other photos from her trip to the city. In her caption, Pink explained why it was important to her to capture Willow and Jameson running through the memorial, despite some thinking it was inappropriate.

"Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour," Pink wrote. "And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

In a 2017 interview with the BBC, Peter Eisenman, the American architect who designed the Holocaust Memorial, said that he wasn't bothered by the different ways visitors choose to enjoy the space.

"People have been jumping around on those pillars forever. They've been sunbathing, they've been having lunch there and I think that’s fine," he said. "A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground."

Pink previously went to the Holocaust Memorial with her daughter, explaining in an interview with Reese Witherspoon last year how the experience was a learning lesson for Willow, who discovered then that her grandmother was Jewish.

"We went to Budapest, and we went to Berlin, and the Holocaust memorial," Pink said, recalling telling her daughter that with their history, "This could have been us."



"I asked her by the time we got to London, I said, 'What was your favorite city?' And she said, 'I think it was Berlin.' And I said, 'Why?' And she said, 'Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody's together and there's no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again.' And I'm just listening to her and I’m like, 'You're amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again,'" Pink remembered.

Sunday's Instagram photo also wasn't the first time the singer has taken on the "parenting police." Pink clapped back at critics with a snap of Willow playing around in water last week. See more in the video below.

