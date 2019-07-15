Opening of Star Cinema Grill's new location near ExxonMobil campus pushed back again

Star Cinema Grill

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The opening of a new movie theater in far north Harris County has been pushed back to September.

Star Cinema Grill's theater in CityPlace at Springwoods Village, at 1495 Lake Plaza Drive, was originally scheduled to open in early 2019. In January, the opening was delayed to June and now it has been pushed back again.

The 1,400-seat theater will feature Star Cinema Grill’s Premium Pod seating, privacy walls, heated seats, blankets and priority service. There will be 10 dine-in service auditoriums.

The Houston-based theater company offers a full-service bar and dining menu for moviegoers to enjoy.

