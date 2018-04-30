NSYNC Reunites to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Twenty years since releasing their debut smash, “I Want You Back,” *NSYNC has been inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to unveil the star on Monday morning on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star marks the 2,634th star on the popular tourist strip and was cemented alongside the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men outside the offices of concert promoter Live Nation.

Talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres and former Total Request Live! host Carson Daly spoke at the event, which is believed to be the first time the five men have been together since Chasez’s 40th birthday bash in 2016.



Earlier this month, Bass opened up to ET about how the group found the whole idea of getting a star surreal.

“It’s silly really,” he said. “We talk pretty much daily, so we’re always joking around, so this is just one of those weird events where we’re like, ‘Really? How did we get here? This is so weird!’ Our whole career we felt like we didn’t deserve anything.’”

Bass added that the achievement was “really just to honor fans,” a sentiment echoed by his former bandmate, 41-year-old singer, songwriter and producer Chasez.

“It’s not really about us -- we’re happy to be there, but at that point that star is mainly for the fans,” Chasez told ET on Friday. “The fans made this happen... They gave us the opportunity to share our music with people.”

Fans camped out overnight in order to get the best view of the ceremony, which was streamed online.

One block away from the star, the group’s loyal followers also turned up in droves to check out a celebratory *NSYNC-themed store, the Dirty Pop-Up, which opened on Saturday and features photo activations and merchandise.

The weekend of *NSYNC fun was timed around Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour hitting Los Angeles for two sold-out shows at The Forum on Saturday and Sunday.

Following an opening set by The Shadowboxers, Timberlake wowed as he belted out hits like "Cry Me a River" amid a three-part stage decked out with fake trees, giant projection screens and laser effects.

A campfire singalong with members of his Tennessee Kids troupe followed, along with a sexy spin with a neon red microphone stand while enclosed by laser beams during "Suit and Tie."

Celebs including DeGeneres and fellow boy banders AJ McLean and Nick Lachey enjoyed date nights at the concert.



