New AMC theater set to open in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Texas - A new movie theater from AMC is set to open Friday in Shenandoah, just north of the Portofino shopping center.

AMC Theatres said AMC Metropark Square 10 will be the first new-build AMC location in the Houston market this century.

Moviegoers will be able to experience amenities such as new movie screens, speakers and sound system; online ticketing, reserved seating and ticketless entry; plush, power recliners; an expanded food and beverage menu; and more.

"Houston has always been an important market for AMC, and we are very excited to deliver this incredible AMC experience, built from the ground up, to moviegoers in the Shenandoah area," said John McDonald, executive vice president of U.S. Operations, AMC Theatres. "The theatre was specifically designed to deliver the latest and greatest in moviegoing to our guests, and that makes it a perfect fit for this incredible new Metropark Square retail development."

AMC adds that the new theater will feature IMAX with Laser, which combines IMAX's newest state-of-the-art 4K laser projection and 12-channel sound system. Dolby Cinema at AMC also combines imaging and sound technology with seating that pulsates with the action of the film.

For guests who are at least 21 years of age, AMC's MacGuffins adult beverage concept offers beer, wine and premium cocktails for guests to enjoy before, during or after their movie, according to AMC Theatres.

