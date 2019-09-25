7 things you must see and must do at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to welcome more than 2 million guests at the State Fair of Texas this year.

The State Fair will kick-off on Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 20. Here's a guide to the most iconic attractions to check out at the fair this year.

1. OU vs UT

Located in the middle of the State Fair park is Cotton Bowl Stadium where the Texas Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12. More than 100,000 fans are expected to travel to the State Fair to attend the annual game which has been played at Cotton Bowl Stadium since 1929. Tickets, which can be purchased through each university's athletic office, include admission to the State Fair on game day. State Fair admission tickets do not include admission to the game.

State Fair of Texas AT&T Red River Showdown will be played between University of Texas Longhorns and University of Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2019.

2. Fair food

This year's must-try foods, determined by the annual Big Tex Choice Awards, are the savory stuffed fried taco cone, sweet big red chicken bread and most-creative fla'mango tango. Plan your appetite before heading to the State Fair by checking out the roster of treats online.

State Fair of Texas 2019 Big Texas Choice Award Winners

3. Instagram photo ops

Let your followers know how much fun you had. This year, the State Fair has transformed its southwest side of the lagoon into the new Contain Yourself(ie) attraction which aligns with the 2019 "Celebrating Texas Creativity" theme. The structure is made from shipping containers painted on by Texas artists.

State Fair of Texas New "Contain Yourself(ie)" attraction at the State Fair of Texas.

4. Live music

See performances every day across five stages by 40 acts throughout the State Fair season. There is no additional charge to attend, the concerts are included with your State Fair of Texas admission ticket. Check out the lineup online.

State Fair of Texas Live musical performance at one of State Fair of Texas' main stages.

5. Midway

More than 70 rides, games and activities for every member of the family to enjoy at the Midway. Feature attractions include the Top O'Texas Tower that soars 500 feet (0.15 km) into the air, the iconic Texas Star Ferris Wheel and Texas Skyway.

State Fair of Texas Midway at the State Fair of Texas includes games, rides and fair food.

6. Starlight parade

Like the Disney parks parades but make it Texan. Every night shortly after 7 p.m. parade floats will make their way through the fair grounds. Save your seats along the parade route to get a good view of all the costumes and characters.

The Dallas Socials Starlight parade route at the State Fair of Texas

7. Texas auto show

A place for all the truck-lovers and car-fanatics. The Texas Auto Show features 400 of the newest models from the world's leading manufactures.



State Fair of Texas New truck displayed at State Fair of Texas' auto show.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.