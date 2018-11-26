'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski get married

(CNN) - The stars of "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, tied the knot at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The ceremony was officiated by US Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.

"Congratulations to Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough! It was a pleasure to officiate your beautiful wedding," Cummings tweeted on Sunday. "I wish you years of love and happiness together!"

"We are so honored Elijah," Brzezinski replied.

According to Vanity Fair, which broke the news about the nuptials, the wedding took place at the National Archives — marking the first time that such a ceremony had been held there.

The MSNBC co-hosts announced their engagement 18 months ago. But they didn't play up the news on their morning show. Nor will they be talking about the wedding anytime soon: An MSNBC spokeswoman confirmed that the pair will be off the show all week.

On Saturday, the couple will appear at an event in San Francisco for Brzezinski's "Know Your Value" conference.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been sitting together on the set of "Morning Joe" for 10 years. Almost the entire time, gossip has swirled off-set and online about whether the two are more than just colleagues. For years, they dismissed that chatter and said they were just friends. Scarborough was divorced in 2013. Brzezinski was divorced in 2016.

They began to drop hints about a relationship in early 2017. And in May of that year, they confirmed the engagement.

According to Vanity Fair, the pair sought to keep Saturday's ceremony private.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," Brzezinski told the magazine.

The vows took place "in front of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights," Vanity Fair reported, which "makes sense now more than ever," Brzezinski said, "given what we stand for as a couple, and what we're worried about as a country."

