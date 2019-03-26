Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg parody 'Titanic' in hilarious promo for 'Potluck Dinner Party'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, as seen in a promotional video for their show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

HOUSTON - Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg parody Jack and Rose on the deck of “Titanic” in a new promo for their series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

“I’m frying! Martha, I’m frying!” Snoop Dogg exclaims as he dips fries into hot oil in Stewart’s embrace, Celine Dion belting out “My Heart Will Go On,” as Stewart smiles into the camera.

Yes, the unlikely, hilarious duo of home-making maven and rapper are together again, pitting celebs against celebs this season for the best potluck offerings.

Watch the full promo:

E! News reports the first episode -- on April 3 at 9 p.m. Central -- will feature Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey and Method Man battling for the best 4/20 munchies. Isla Fisher will serve as judge.

The series airs on VH1.



