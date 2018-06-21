MAC salutes Aaliyah with new cosmetic collection

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 14: A general view of atmosphere at MAC Cosmetics Aaliyah Launch Party on June 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics )

HOUSTON - It might feel like one in a million years since M.A.C Cosmetics announced it would release a collection honoring the late R&B legend Aaliyah, but it’s finally in stores.

M.A.C first teased us with the idea of the line in August. The makeup collection rolled out first online on Wednesday and hit store shelves Thursday.

PHOTOS: M.A.C Cosmetics launches Aaliyah makeup line

Almost as soon as M.A.C made the call, the $250 Aaliyah Collector’s Box was sold out in stores and online.

The new collection features shades inspired by the singer’s life, legacy and music, with “Try Again,” “More Than a Woman,” and “Street Thing” lip colors, “Age Ain’t Nothing” eye shadow pallets and “Brooklyn Born” lipglass lip gloss.

The collection comes 17 years after Aaliyah died in a plane crash while returning to the U.S. from a video shoot in the Bahamas for her hit song “Rock the Boat.” She was 22.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.