Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour; When you can catch the band in Houston

Members of the group Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at the 2006 CMA Music Festival Thursday, June 8, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell /Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like "Free Bird," ''Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man," was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.

These are the dates for the first leg of the tour:

May 4 - Coral Sky Ampitheater, West Palm Beach, Florida

May 5 - MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre, Tampa, Florida

May 11 - Starplex Pavilion, Dallas

May 12 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

May 18 - AK-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

May 19 - Mattress Firm Ampitheatre, Chula Vista, California

May 25 - Shoreline Ampitheatre, Mountain View, California

May 26 - Glen Helen Ampitheater, San Bernardino, California

June 22 - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.