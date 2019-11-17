LIVE BLOG: Kanye West's conversation with Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON - Rapper Kanye West's conversation with Houston pastor Joel Osteen will take place during Lakewood Church's 11 a.m. service today. Click here to learn how you can stream the event.
This evening, West will perform with his choir during Lakewood's 7 p.m. service.
Here, we'll provide you with updates on West's appearances at Lakewood and all the wild moments before and after.
Seats at Lakewood Church filling up fast ahead of 11 a.m. service
Fans line up 14 hours early for concert
Kanye fans began lining up outside the Houston megachurch for the Sunday Service performance at 5 a.m., 14 hours before the 7 p.m. concert.
