LIVE BLOG: Kanye West's conversation with Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON - Rapper Kanye West's conversation with Houston pastor Joel Osteen will take place during Lakewood Church's 11 a.m. service today. Click here to learn how you can stream the event.

This evening, West will perform with his choir during Lakewood's 7 p.m. service.

Here, we'll provide you with updates on West's appearances at Lakewood and all the wild moments before and after.

Seats at Lakewood Church filling up fast ahead of 11 a.m. service

Just made it inside the sanctuary for the 11am service where @kanyewest will be in attendance. Seats are filling up fast here at Lakewood Church. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/TabwwwhPIg — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) November 17, 2019

Fans line up 14 hours early for concert

Kanye fans began lining up outside the Houston megachurch for the Sunday Service performance at 5 a.m., 14 hours before the 7 p.m. concert.

There's already a small line of people waiting in line for the 7pm Kanye gospel concert at Lakewood Church. The folks in front tell me they've been out here since 5am, as in 14 hours early.





