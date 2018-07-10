'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert holding estate sale

BRIGHTON, Mich. - "Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert and her actor-director husband, Timothy Busfield, are leaving their Michigan home to head for New York.

A representative for the estate sale company told the Detroit Free Press that Gilbert's designer clothing and a large collection of DVDs from Busfield are expected, as well as a number of art pieces. Memorabilia from both of their careers are to be included in the estate sale, according to WHMI-FM.

Gilbert starred on "Little House on the Prairie" and Busfield starred in "The West Wing" and most recently on "Designated Survivor."

The estate sale listing does not currently have photos of the items that will be for sale, but carries this description: "Inside the beautiful 2,500 square-foot (home) ... you will find an entire main floor, an upper level, a basement and a garage filled to the brim with tons of great stuff! With everything in working order and in great condition you are bound to leave with something you love."

The address for the sale will be released on July 26, according to the listing.

For more information about the sale, click here and go to WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.