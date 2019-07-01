Lil Nas X makes people think he came out

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles.

(CNN) - Lil Nas X closed out Pride month with some tweets that have people thinking he's made a declaration about his sexuality.

The "Old Town Road" rapper tweeted Sunday in honor of the end of Pride month.

"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," he tweeted, including a rainbow emoji and others.

His single "C7osure" begins with the lyrics "True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free."

"Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go," the lyrics continue. "Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old."

He also tweeted a picture of the 7 EP cover artwork, zooming in to highlight a building lit up in rainbow lights.

"Deadass thought I made it obvious," he tweeted.

The rainbow is one of the most recognizable symbols of the LGBTQ community.

So naturally people took it to mean that the Atlanta native sharing news about his identity with his followers, especially given the significance of the day.

Scores of people turned out in New York City Sunday to celebrate Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Marchers and crowds flood NYC streets to celebrate WorldPride

Lil Nas X went viral with his "Old Town Road" song which stirred controversy after it was a hit on the country charts and then removed by Billboard as being too hip-hop and not country enough.

It didn't stop him from topping the charts, however, as his song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

His tweets were met with some support, including fellow rapper JackBoy who said he "respects" Lil Nas X for coming out.

Pop culture expert Jawn Murray said he believes it will have a negative effect.

"Kudos to Lil Nas X for sharing his truth," Murray tweeted. "But he was already having a problem being Black in Country Music, now they're definitely not gonna rock with him."

CNN has reached out to Lil Nas X for comment.

