Let down by 'Game of Thrones' finale? Here is how to cope

HOUSTON - "Game of Thrones: has sparked a hype worldwide and now many fans are surprised at how let down they feel without hope of another new episode.

If watching the shows is exhilarating, then when it's all over, it can lead to a letdown, fatigue, a feeling of depression.

Dr. Asim Shah at Baylor College of Medicine said that's why people seek another series, to keep the binge watch going.

“So you get the instant pleasure by binge-watching because you are invested in whatever the show is, if in this case, it's "Game of Thrones" or whatever, and since you get the instant pleasure, you get the high even before or during watching the show and that continues to be the case so people enjoy it, people like it and that's the reason people do it," Shah explained. “But a regular professional cannot binge-watch all the time because otherwise, their job is going to be affected.”

If you're one of the estimated 10.7 million people thinking of calling off work after the "Game of Thrones" ending, Shah said letting the show interfere with your job or personal relationships is when it crosses the line from being entertaining to a real problem.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.