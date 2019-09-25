Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum to Reprise Their Original Roles for 'Jurassic World 3'

They spared no expense!

The original stars of Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum — will all be returning for 2021’s third Jurassic World film, ET has learned.

The studio has found a way for the stars to reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the currently untitled third installment of the Jurassic World series.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World and the recently televised Jurassic short, Battle at Big Rock, and co-wrote both World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will return to write and direct this film. Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1993 original film, 1997’s The Lost World, and executive produced 2001’s Jurassic Park III, 2015’s Jurassic World, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will join Trevorrow as an executive producer on the film.

Also joining the cast for the first time is actress Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising).

ET has spoken with several of the original stars about the possibility of returning for the upcoming film. Back in April, Dern told ET’s Katie Krause, “I love Dr. Ellie Sattler, so I could never say no to that on any level.”

When ET’s Denny Directo asked Goldblum if he was “down” to rejoin the franchise at the recent 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, he replied, “Down? If I was was any further down I’d be in China. I’d be all the way in China!”

Goldblum also starred in The Lost World and had a brief cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Neil was the lead of Jurassic Park III and Dern also made a cameo in the film.

For more Jurassic news, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Laura Dern Talks Possible Cameo in 'Jurassic World 3': 'I Would Never Say No' (Exclusive)

Why Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard Asked Katherine Schwarzenegger for Advice

Jeff Goldblum on How He Convinced Steven Spielberg Not to Cut Him From 'Jurassic Park' (Exclusive)