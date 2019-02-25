Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper too cozy at the Oscars?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's rendition of "Shallow" at the Oscars had some cringing for Cooper's girlfriend in the front row.
English television personality and Spice Girls singer Mel B didn't seem to believe it was all an act, saying on Good Morning Britain‘s Academy Awards telecast that she couldn’t help but think about Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, People reported.
Shayk. a Russian supermodel, is the mother of Cooper’s daughter Lea De Seine.
The performance aimed to recapture the magic of "A Star is Born," in which the on-screen lovers shared a piano bench, Cooper wrapping his arm around Gaga’s waist by the end of the song.
“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” Mel B said, according to video captured by The Sun.
Gaga recently split from fiance Christian Carino last week.
“I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not… hopefully it’s only professional,” Mel B said.
What do you think -- were Cooper and Gaga too close for comfort? Let us know in the comments.
