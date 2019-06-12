Kylie Jenner faces backlash for 'Handmaid's Tale'-themed party

(CNN) - Kylie Jenner threw a "Handmaid's Tale"-themed party for friends over the weekend, which some of her followers are calling "tone-deaf" and "embarrassing."

Jenner welcomed her guests saying, "Praise be, ladies. Welcome, welcome. You know 'The Handmaid's Tale' is my favorite show ever... welcome to Gilead."

The party featured guests in show-inspired red robes and white bonnets, like the oppressed female characters in "Handmaid's" are forced to wear by the men who run Gilead.

Jenner even offered cocktails in the show's dark theme, called "praise be vodka" and "under his eye tequila."

In response, some on social media suggested the reality star doesn't understand the premise of the show.

"I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she's throwing a themed party about it," one follower wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, "But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party... she does realize it's about rape & oppression... right?"

One person on Instagram commented, "This is so wrong on so many levels... To celebrate the slavery of women is diabolically moronic and shows how truly ignorant Kylie and her mates are... Go back to school. They obviously do not understand the premise of the book or TV series... It's embarrassing."

Another called her out on missing the real-life themes in the series, "What kylie is doing here demolish the point of the show, by reducing it to just a show, when what it really is, is a collection of human suffering. to see someone so privileged make light of those who are fighting to stay alive every single [day] is disheartening and equally disgusting."

Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were among the party guests.

