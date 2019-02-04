Kristoff St. John, star of 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 52

(CNN) - Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera "The Young & the Restless," has died, according to his attorney Mark Geragos.

He was 52.

He had played the character since 1991 on the CBS daytime soap opera, which is now in its 46th season.

St. John had been nominated nine times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and he won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

Developing story.

