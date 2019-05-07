Kim Kardashian and beyond: These are the Met Gala 2019 fashions we loved

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

HOUSTON - The Met Gala went camp Monday night, and we were not disappointed.

The fashion event, known for its over-the-top looks, celebrated the outrageous with the camp theme in the most extreme ways possible.

Here are some of our favorite looks from the night’s event, which ushers in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring costume exhibit.

Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Kim K is the epitome of extra. This look showed off the reality star’s curves, fashioned to an extreme degree with a bustier and intricate ruching on the bodice in the front and back. The wet-looking hair, beaded and sequined dress brought the look up a notch. (wet look)

Cardi B:

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

The sheer impact of Cardi B’s scarlet gown makes us think of Scarlett O’Hara, but quilted and completely covered, but still risqué. Cardi B’s gown design featured shiny and jeweled detail. The epic train required the assistance of at least five people. Extra indeed, Miss B.

Kacey Musgraves:

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Country newcomer Kacey Musgraves donned a costume for the gala that made her into Barbie’s doppelganger. The usually-brunette singer went blond for the event and sported a hairdryer purse and all-bright pink accessories.

Jared Leto:

Actor Jared Leto brought a second head with him to the gala. That qualifies. That. Is. All.

Ezra Miller:

Ezra Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Actor and singer Ezra Miller took the saying four-eyes and added a few more just for the Met Gala. If that’s not extra, we don’t know what is. In a sea of lady looks that could have stolen the pink carpet, Miller made everyone look twice, and then three or potentially seven times to really see the stunningly beautiful real eyes mixed into the design.

Katie Holmes:

Katie Holmes attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

There are many pretty gowns in this world, and we saw many pretty gowns at this event, but Katie Holmes’ purple gown was a scene-stealer. The purple and black tulle frock was stunning, but the additional element of a collarbone laurel -- reportedly made via 3-D printer – brought the look into classy, yet still camp, territory.

Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga returned to her roots at the Met Gala. The four looks of Gaga, the last of which was a black lingerie set, had us humming “Poker Face.” What a lovely walk down memory lane for all of us hoping for the star to return to the meat-dress era. Gaga was made for this event, and she didn’t disappoint, from the top of her bleached blond head to the toe of her spike platform heels.

Janelle Monae:

Janelle Monae attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

The eyes have it. Janelle Monae transformed herself into a work of art for Monday night’s gala. The three-hat ensemble by designer Christian Siriano resembled a Picasso. We especially loved the feathered detail over the bodice which made the eye bodice look as if it had eyelashes.

Jordan Roth:

Jordan Roth attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Sometimes you just need a big cape with an intricate design of several theaters stitched together to look extra. Broadway mogul Jordyn Roth had one. And we loved it. Who wouldn’t love trying this thing on? Wearing it throughout the night would have been a different thing altogether, but on the carpet, he was a fashion king.

Hailee Steinfeld:

Hailee Steinfeld attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

The young actress took on the ironic side of camp with this dress on the carpet voicing the request: “No photos please.” Of course, photographers took her photo, and it’s one of our favorites. The addition of a camera as an accessory makes the look even more fun.

RuPaul:

RuPaul attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

An entirely sequined, patterned suit with an oversized bow-tie is just the beginning of RuPaul’s Met Gala ensemble. Add a jeweled necklace, two enormous ring baubles and a massive feathered sash, and yeah, that’s just about right. Completely amazing. Completely RuPaul. Completely, perfectly, extra.

Hamish Bowles:

Hamish Bowles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Fashion journalist Hamish Bowles really made us turn our heads. The feathered, multicolored cape was just the beginning of his look. The suit with deep purple ties and various shades of lavender fabric set his look apart. The multicolored hair, which matches the shades in his cape to a tee, finish the look. Would anyone wear this anywhere else? No, but that’s the whole idea. Well done, Mr. Bowles.

Anna Wintour and Bee Carrozzini:

Bee Carrozzini and Anna Wintour attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Anna Wintour, the woman behind the gala, and her daughter, Bee Carrozzini, looked chic, classy and classic in their respective looks. While Carrozzini’s rose at her hip could have used a little more structure, Wintour’s head-to-toe pink was on point for the event. The event's pink carpet matched Wintour's gown perfectly, seeming to say the fashion icon is literally part of the fabric of the event. Bravo, again, Ms. Wintour. The devil is in the details, and we know you’ve earned your title over the years

