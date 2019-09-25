Kenny Chesney brings Chillaxification tour to Houston in 2020

HOUSTON - Kenny Chesney is bringing his Chillaxification tour to Houston in May 2020.

The country-star will be taking the stage at Minute Maid Park on May 22, hoping to bring great music and good vibes for fans.

"It's been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day," Kenny Chesney said on a press release on his official website.

Joining him on tour are Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

"We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who's never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!" Chesney is quoted saying.

The tour kicks off on April 18 in Arlington, Texas, and ends on Aug. 28 with his 20th show in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

What you don't want to miss:

When: Friday, May 22, 2020, 5 p.m.

Tickets: On sale starting Oct. 4. at 10 a.m.

Click here for more ticket info.

