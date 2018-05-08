Kate Upton steps out as bedazzled nun at New York Met Gala

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s wife, supermodel Kate Upton channeled the look of a nun -- a bedazzled one -- at the 2018 Met Gala in New York Monday night.

The look was a glam take on this year's theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." The event is a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

PHOTOS: Kate Upton at the 2018 Met Gala

Upton wore a forest green gown with tie at the waist and jeweled headdress that connected to her gown. Her shoes matched the headdress's jeweled motif.

The gala, which is annually held on the first Monday in May, was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour and Stephen and Christine Schwarzman.

Upton shared photos of her completed look and shoes on Instagram.

🌟 #MetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 7, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.