Kate McKinnon meets Ruth Bader Ginsburg in amazing meeting of the RBGs

Supreme Court justice-turned-meme Ruth Bader Ginsburg met Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon in New York.
People reports the two attended a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" Tuesday night.
The meeting was captured on camera and onlookers said the "SNL" star looked starstruck herself.
The notorious, honorable, badass, iconic #RBG visited us tonight at @fiddlernyc 🎻 If that wasn’t enough, #katemckinnon came too...their meeting was epic. I have no words. (and my face does NOT represent my true awe, thanks, happiness, and joy in this moment...) #fiddlerontheroof #ruthbaderginsburg #rbg #hero #womensrights #supremecourt #katemckinnon #snl #notoriousrbg #offbroadway #broadway #musical #fancyguests #snl @nbcsnl
McKinnon has played Ginsburg since she began working with "SNL" in 2012.
