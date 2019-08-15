Entertainment

Kate McKinnon meets Ruth Bader Ginsburg in amazing meeting of the RBGs

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Getty/SNL

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Kate McKinnon

Supreme Court justice-turned-meme Ruth Bader Ginsburg met Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon in New York.

People reports the two attended a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" Tuesday night. 

The meeting was captured on camera and onlookers said the "SNL" star looked starstruck herself.

 

 

McKinnon has played Ginsburg since she began working with "SNL" in 2012.

