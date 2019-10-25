Report: Kanye West invited by Joel Osteen to Sunday service at Lakewood

HOUSTON - Joel Osteen confirmed to KPRC2 he is expecting Kanye West to visit Lakewood Church in the next few weeks.
TMZ first reported West and Osteen have been in communication as recently as two weeks ago.
"He's not coming this weekend. Maybe in the next few weeks ... Not sure how it's all going to work out," Joel Osteen said.
TMZ said the pair often discusses faith. Osteen believes West's life is rooted in faith and love, and is proud that the rapper has overcome the sometimes difficult obstacles of the entertainment industry, and has come out a born-again Christian, according to TMZ.
West was set to release a gospel album titled "Jesus is King" at midnight on Friday. The release was delayed to allow the artist the opportunity to correct mixes on three of the tracks.
West dropped "Jesus is King" hours later, on Friday morning. The album includes 10 tracks following a religious theme.
Earlier this year, West created an invite-only, church-style gathering called "Sunday Service." The public had the opportunity to experience the event at Coachella on Easter. TMZ reports a crowd of 50,000 festival-goers were in attendance. West's wife, Kim Kardashian shared this gallery of images on her Instagram from the event.
COACHELLA 2019. Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here! Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close friends and family. He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it. I'm so proud of you babe for doing exactly whats in your heart. The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It's so inspiring to watch. Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It's a memory we will cherish forever. ✨ 📷 @JimJoe @LiamMacRae
It is unknown if the rapper will bring his Sunday Service performance to Houston. Sources tell TMZ, Osteen did not want to put pressure on the artist to perform so he didn't ask, but would be more than willing to let West take the stage at Lakewood.
