Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to a Fight

Justin Bieber is gunning for a fight.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Sunday night to challenge Tom Cruise to a duel. It's unclear what prompted Bieber to tweet out the challenge, but he's yet to receive a response from the 56-year-old action star.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon," Bieber wrote. "Tom, if you don't take this fight [you're] scared and you will never live it down."

"Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?" Bieber added, tagging Dana White, the President of the UFC.

While White hasn't responded to Bieber's request, former UFC champion Conor McGregor offered up his hosting skills for the potential challenge.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor wrote. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

Director Kevin Smith also commented on the drama, offering up some sarcastic advice for Bieber in the fight.

"You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche," Smith wrote.

Fans were quick to respond to the Bieber's tweet too, imagining Cruise's reaction to the "Sorry" singer's challenge with gifs from Cruise's action movies, including Mission: Impossible and Top Gun.

Tom Cruise is 56 years old. Biebs, at 25, is young enough to be his son.

