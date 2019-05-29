Just magical: Bride with a serious love for Disney tricks out her wedding day the princess way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida couple took Disney love to a new level on their big day.

WJXT reported Taylor and Ryan Chewning got married on May 17 at Bowing Oaks Plantation in Jacksonville.

The Disney fascination began with the bride. Taylor said she has loved Disney since she was a child. Her family took her to the theme park often and her room was decked out with everything Disney, from her toys to her bedding.

Ryan began to love Disney after seeing Taylor’s excitement at Magic Kingdom, Taylor saying he recognized that he loved her for the first time under the fireworks.

The couple got engaged at Disney World in 2017, WJXT reported.

The entire wedding was Disney-themed, from the dresses to the centerpieces. The bridesmaids each wore a different dress inspired by a different Disney character: Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel, Belle, Rapunzel and Elsa.

Check out photos of the entire, amazing wedding in the social media post below.





When Taylor and Ryan said they were having a Disney themed wedding, we jumped for joy. Their vision came together... Posted by Oh So Sweet Studios on Friday, May 24, 2019

