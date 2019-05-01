Jonas Brothers headed to Houston's Toyota Center as 'Happiness Begins' tour comes to Texas

HOUSTON - The Jonas Brothers are coming to Houston and two other cities in Texas on the band’s 40-city “Happiness Begins” tour this summer and fall.

The band will perform in H-Town on Thursday, September 26 at Toyota Center.

Prior to that, the band will be in Dallas on September 25 at American Airlines Center, and on Friday, September 27 in San Antonio at AT&T Center.

The group’s comeback album, also called “Happiness Begins,” is out June 7.

This is the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in nearly 10 years, Variety reports.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com.

See all of the Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 dates.



