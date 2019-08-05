Jenna Bush Hager welcomes her third child, her first son

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Henry Harold “Hal” Hager on Friday, Today reported.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush made the announcement via Instagram.

She and her husband, Henry Hager, also have two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

The 7-pound, 5-ounce baby measured 19.29 inches long at birth. He's the first grandson for both sides of the family, and Hal inherited his first name from his father and his middle name from Jenna's grandfather, Harold Welch — the father of former first lady Laura Bush, Today reported.

For more, read the full story on Today.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.