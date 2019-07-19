'Jaws' in Humble: Dare to watch the summer blockbuster on the water with this special event

Universal Pictures/Balmoral

HOUSTON - Fans of the summer blockbuster “Jaws” can watch the chilling film while chilling out at Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon & Beach Club this August in Humble.

For $45 per person, visitors can get access to swim in the lagoon and a ticket to see the movie on Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the movie starts around 8 p.m. or after sundown. Get tickets here.

No unaccompanied children and teens under 17 are permitted. All children 12 and under are required to wear a life jacket while in the water. Children ages 6 and under are not allowed in water.

Food will be available for purchase from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from food trucks parked at the venue. Drink is available at multiple bars throughout the pool area.

“Watch the film that made everyone afraid to go in the water while you’re in the water,” a news release about the event reads. “We’re pretty sure there’s nothing lurking in there.”



