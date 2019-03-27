James Beard Foundation Award nominees to be announced in Houston

Six Houston chefs are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area restaurants and chefs are in the running for a James Beard Foundation Award, which is one of the most prestigious awards a culinary professional can get.

On Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation hosted a fundraiser dinner at Houston’s Caracol – one of the semifinalists for the award – where guests enjoyed a high-end, multi-course dinner created by multiple renowned chefs.

Tuesday’s dinner will be followed by the announcement of the nominees for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

The nominee announcement is expected to take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Hugo’s.

According to a news release, each category has a list of 20 semifinalists, which will be narrowed down to five official nominees.

Houston chef Hugo Ortega will be preparing breakfast for the guests.

The event is expected to last until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

