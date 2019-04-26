'It tops all the Marvel movies': Fans rave about Avengers: Endgame after midnight showing

HOUSTON - Things have calmed down at theaters across Houston after the midnight showings let out, but it won’t stay that way for long as people head out for the early Friday showing of "Avengers: Endgame."

The highly anticipated movie debuted Friday, and people have been flocking to theaters for the three-hour film.

Marvel Studios said "Avengers: Endgame" is the grand conclusion to 22 films that started with "Iron Man" in 2008, and critics are calling it the most successful film franchise in Hollywood history, the films totaling over $7 billion at the box office.

KPRC reported Sofia Ojeda was at the AMC First Colony Theater in Sugar Land after the 2 a.m. showing let out and got to catch up with some moviegoers.

"(This is) the best one so far,” said Marcus Jayla. “It’s definitely worth sitting for three hours."

Nickolas said, "The movie was great. It was one of the best of them all. It tops all the Marvel movies. It takes everything that has been happening throughout all the Marvel movies and put it all into one. And it became the best movie."

William Tate said, “I (am) speechless right now. It was very sensational. Ten out of 10. It was really a lot of action, it was pretty sad all around."

The film is three hours long, and actor Mark Ruffalo suggested wearing a diaper to the theater to avoid having to get up to go to the bathroom, but if you would prefer a break, fans say there are three places perfect for a potty break.

The first is about 30 minutes in when the San Francisco title card comes on screen. The second is about an hour in the film when the Hulk has lunch, and the final opportunity is when the New Jersey title card comes on screen about two hours in.

