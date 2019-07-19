'It: Chapter Two' trailer news stirs excitement

Warner Bros. via CNN

(CNN) - It's scary how excited people are for "It Two."

The sequel to the hit 2017 horror film isn't out until September 6, but the release of a new poster and a new trailer has folks in a frenzy.

The poster dropped Wednesday looking menacing with the words "It Ends."

Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN's parent company) released a new trailer Thursday, which matches the members of the Losers Club as adults against their mortal enemy.

Based on the 1986 Stephen King novel of the same name, the first "It" told the story of a group of children who are terrorized by an evil clown named Pennywise.

According to the official synopsis for the new film: "Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, 'IT CHAPTER TWO' brings the characters -- who've long since gone their separate ways -- back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film."

The child stars from the first film reprise their roles as the original Losers Club while James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, and James Ransone join the cast.

Bill Skarsgård is returning as Pennywise.

