Houston to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week

We've rounded up three artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an art show to a "Chronicles of Narnia" play.

Conception Art Show

You are invited to attend Conception Art Show, a "pop-up" event presenting the work of 35 local artists. Featuring live music, a complimentary appetizer hour and a cash bar. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase something original for their home or workplace without incurring a gallery commission.

When: Saturday, May 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Spindletap Brewery, 10622 Hirsch Road

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Chronicles of Narnia"

Based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis, young Digory and his friend, Polly, set forth on a series of magical adventures through the mystical lands of Narnia with the assistance of some newly discovered magical rings in The Magicians Nephew. The rings create a magical wardrobe that lead four siblings back to Narnia in "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe." There, they encounter Aslan, the great lion, and his nemesis, the White Witch.

When: Friday, May 3

Where: A.D. Players Theater, 5420 Westheimer Road.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

In Full Bloom at Jumper Maybach

Spring into our opening reception of the "In Full Bloom" exhibit at Jumper Maybach Fine Art on May 4 from 2-6 p.m. Come see the soft side of Jumper Maybach with his florals and soft color palettes, sure to brighten up any space.

When: Saturday, May 4, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Jumper Maybach Fine Art Gallery, 238 W. 19th St., Suite C

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

