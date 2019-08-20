Houston sign language interpreter celebrated in video showing stunningly fast signing for Twista

HOUSTON - A sign language interpreter from Houston is going viral for her amazing reproduction of rapper Twista’s lyrics at a recent concert.
Twista is known for his stunningly fast lyrics, but Amber Galloway Gallego is just as quick, dancing along with the music as she signs through his songs.
Watch the clip that made Twista himself say she’s a “sign language queen” and “the real MVP” for keeping up with him on stage.
The video, which was also posted to Instagram, has been shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Here are some of the comments about her work posted on social media.
Galloway Gallego is based in Houston. Her production company is called Amber G Productions. Her business’ mantra is “dedicated to providing music interpretations which maintain the artist’s original intent, the Deaf consumer’s right to full access.”
