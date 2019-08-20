Houston sign language interpreter celebrated in video showing stunningly fast signing for Twista

Amber Galloway Gallego, seen in a video posted to Instagram by the rapper Twista.

HOUSTON - A sign language interpreter from Houston is going viral for her amazing reproduction of rapper Twista’s lyrics at a recent concert.

Twista is known for his stunningly fast lyrics, but Amber Galloway Gallego is just as quick, dancing along with the music as she signs through his songs.

Watch the clip that made Twista himself say she’s a “sign language queen” and “the real MVP” for keeping up with him on stage.

She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me #summer96 #signlanguagequeen pic.twitter.com/gEpALcb53n — Twista Summer 96 mixtape Out Now (@TWISTAgmg) August 17, 2019

The video, which was also posted to Instagram, has been shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Here are some of the comments about her work posted on social media.

You are a boss to give her credit and realize the work that she’s done 🔥👌❤️ — ♠️Phenix Ace♠️ (@Phenix_Ace) August 18, 2019

😂 SAME!

crying with a hand cramp — 𝓜𝓻𝓼 𝓕𝓾𝓵𝓴 (@ateh_mir) August 18, 2019

@AmberGallego you are a legend!!!! I loved watching you do your thing!!!!! — Hilary Spitz (@HilaryS3598) August 19, 2019

Coolest thing I've seen in a LONG ASS TIME! 🔥🔥🔥 — lacooper (@KeshaCooper) August 18, 2019

Damn, she's good. It's dope that everyone can enjoy the show. — TSgt Kevin Edwards (Retired) 🇺🇸 (@KLE1967) August 18, 2019

Galloway Gallego is based in Houston. Her production company is called Amber G Productions. Her business’ mantra is “dedicated to providing music interpretations which maintain the artist’s original intent, the Deaf consumer’s right to full access.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.