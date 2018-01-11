HOUSTON - Tickets for the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are on sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

The show runs from Feb. 27 through March 18.

Rodeo concert ticket prices range from $18 to $25, and $30 to $100 for some performances with a limited number of tickets, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

There is a 6-ticket purchase limit through Friday.

How the online waiting room works

The room opens 30 minutes before tickets go on sale.

At 10 a.m., customers who entered the waiting room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the store. Those who enter after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the waiting room.

How to purchase tickets and avoid fees

Those who purchase tickets via AXS mobile app in person at the NRG box office will not be subject to a service charge beginning Friday.

Other ways to purchase

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased through rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston.

