Houston boasts a hot lineup of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a speaking event by best-selling authors to a play.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

'Tell Me More' Tour: Jen Hatmaker and Kelly Corrigan

From the event description:

Enjoy a lively conversation with best-selling authors (and friends) Jen Hatmaker and Kelly Corrigan. They'll offer you inspiration for creating a bright future full of laughter, connection and purpose. This delightful event has all the best ingredients: warm, deeply personal storytelling; refreshing candor and a well of empathy for the fears, inadequacies and self-consciousness we so often carry; the promise that through love and connection it's possible to listen well, admit when we're wrong, make peace with uncertainty, find our way through loss and laugh at the days to come; wit and insights on parenting, marriage, friendship and dreams (it's not too late).

When: Wednesday, May 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Revention Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.

Price: $24.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The God Committee'

From the event description:

A heart has suddenly become available for transplant — and the members of St. Patricks Hospital's Heart Transplant Selection Committee have only a matter of minutes to decide which of three patients will receive it. Told in real time with hints of "Twelve Angry Men," "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy," "The God Committee" provides a dramatic but also amusing glimpse into the machinations of a transplant program, as seven professionals (three doctors, a social worker, a psychiatrist, a nurse and a priest) encounter a conflict of emotions, ethics and responsibilities as they try to select who will live and who will die. Watch it all unfold at the A.D. Players Theater in Houston.

When: Sunday, May 19, 2:30 p.m.

Where: A.D. Players Theater, 5420 Westheimer

Price: $27.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Collected Stories'

From the event description:

"Collected Stories" is a two-character drama that takes an intimate look at the lives of a pair of writers, focusing on their friendship, ambitions, conflicts, rivalries and betrayals.

When: Thursday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio 101, 1824 Spring St.

Price: $16

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Suffer a Witch'

From the event description:

Based on a true account. In 1706, Grace Sherwood is an independent, tart-tongued, and unorthodox herbalist healer who sticks out like a witch's black mark in her God-fearing community of Pungo, Colony of Virginia. She stands accused of conjuring a late-term miscarriage, bewitching crops and shapeshifting. When the court orders a trial by water, Grace is stripped and cross-bound in a burlap sack.

When: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Where: The Company OnStage, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.