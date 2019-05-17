Horses in Houston looking for their furr-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some charming horses? There are dozens of darling horses up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of horses currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cowboy, pinto horse mix

Cowboy is a male pinto horse mix being cared for at the Houston SPCA. He has all of his shots. Notes from Cowboy's caretakers: Cowboy is a handsome man that gets along well with most horses. He used to work cattle in his younger years, and would enjoy a home to live out his life in retirement. Read more about Cowboy on Petfinder.

Jorrie, quarterhorse mix

Jorrie is a female quarterhorse mix staying at the Houston SPCA. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Notes from Jorrie's caretakers: Jorrie is a curious filly that is still learning to trust people. She is smart and is learning quickly. Apply to adopt Jorrie today at Petfinder.

Noel, quarterhorse mix

Noel is an adorable female quarterhorse mix staying at the Houston SPCA. She has all her shots. Here's what Noel's friends at Houston SPCA think of her: Noel is a sassy mare that would benefit from being put into a training program. Apply to adopt Noel today at Petfinder.

Carrie, quarterhorse mix

Carrie is a female quarterhorse mix currently housed at the Houston SPCA. She has been vaccinated. Here's what Carrie's friends at Houston SPCA think of her: Carrie is a lovely buckskin with an alpha personality that could use some training. Apply to adopt Carrie today at Petfinder.

Bulbasaur, quarterhorse mix

Bulbasaur is a handsome male quarterhorse mix in the care of Houston SPCA. He has been vaccinated. From Bulbasaur's current caretaker: Bulbie is a sweet and sassy man that is friendly and personable. Read more about Bulbasaur on Petfinder.

Drizella, pinto horse mix

Drizella is a female pinto horse mix being cared for at the Houston SPCA. She's already vaccinated. Drizella's current caretakers say: Drizella is a cautious mare that has been coming around with more handling. She would benefit from regular work and interaction. Read more about how to adopt Drizella on Petfinder.

Presley, pinto horse mix

Presley is a male pinto horse mix being kept at Houston SPCA. He is vaccinated. Presley's current caretakers say: Presley is has been recently gelded and is ready to continue is training. He is a smart and stubborn guy that would benefit from regular work. Apply to adopt Presley today at Petfinder.

