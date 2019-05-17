Here's what to do in Houston this week

From a coding boot camp to a short film screening, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Enventure Info Session

From the event description:

Are you interested in gaining marketable skills and learning about technology commercialization by consulting for local life science startups? Enventure will be holding an informational session about our two experiential learning programs, ENRICH and LEAP. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the Enventure leadership team, network with other trainees, and learn about these programs.

When: Monday, May 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Little Woodrow's Rice Village, 5611 Morningside Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston Coding Boot Camp Open House

From the event description:

At this open house event we will share details about our Web Development program. You'll meet with admissions, student success staff, instructors and graduates of the program who will share their perspectives and address your questions. You'll hear about the program curriculum, learn about career services, financial aid, and more, while enjoying complimentary snacks and refreshments. Do you want to join the Digital Revolution?

When: Monday, May 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Houston Coding Boot Camp, Norris Conference Centers-Westchase, 9990 Richmond Ave., South Building

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Metal 3D Printing Technology Open House

From the event description:

Join us for a complimentary 3D printing open house to show what the Future of Industrial Manufacturing holds, see the Markforged Metal X 3D Printer in action, and learn how quick and cost-effective parts can be designed and fabricated for manufacturing.

When: Wednesday, May 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: UH Technology Bridge, 5000 Gulf Freeway, Building 5, Room 115

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Karma: The Tale of a Woman Scorned Movie Screening

From the event description:

Karma: The Tale of a Woman Scorned is a short film that sheds light on a woman who seeks retribution when she learns of dark secrets that are too hard to bear. Please join us for an amazing night that will consist of the movie screening and a Q&A session to follow with Director Thada Catalon and Executive Producers Shana Booker and Steven Thompson as well as a few of the cast members.

When: Wednesday, May 15, 7:45-9:15 p.m.

Where: Landmark's River Oaks Theater, 2009 W. Gray St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

