Here's how to stream Kanye West's Sunday Service and conversation at Lakewood Church

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Kanye West performs onstage during his "Jesus Is King" album and film experience at The Forum on October 23, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

HOUSTON - H-Town is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of rapper Kanye West's appearances at Lakewood Church today: a morning conversation and nighttime concert. Church officials said they expect some 17,000 people at tonight's concert alone. Free tickets to the Sunday night performance sold out just just seven minutes after hitting the internet.

West's conversation with Osteen will take place during Lakewood's 11 a.m. service. The 7 p.m. concert will include musical performances with West and his choir.

Whether you were too slow to snag a ticket on Saturday or just don't want to face the chaos of a Kanye visit in person, here's how to stream his Sunday morning talk and ticket-only concert without leaving the comfort of your home.

How to watch:

Both events will be streamed Live on Joel Osteen's Facebook page, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and sundayservice.com.

How to listen:

Want to listen in but don't want to watch? No worries, here's how you can listen to the two-part event.

West's conversation with Joel Osteen and the 7 p.m. Sunday Service will stream on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.



