Here are the winners of the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS - A list of winners at the 53nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

- Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean

- Album of the year: Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1"

- Single record of the year: Sam Hunt, "Body Like A Back Road"

- Song of the year: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

- Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

- Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert

- Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

- Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

- Vocal event of the year: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

- New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina

- New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young

- New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland

