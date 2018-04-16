Here are the winners of the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS - A list of winners at the 53nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
- Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean
- Album of the year: Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1"
- Single record of the year: Sam Hunt, "Body Like A Back Road"
- Song of the year: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
- Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton
- Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert
- Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne
- Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
- Vocal event of the year: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"
- New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina
- New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young
- New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland
