Harry Styles fans camp out for days ahead of world tour stop in Houston

HOUSTON - Excited Harry Styles fans got an early start camping outside the Toyota Center ahead of his Thursday night concert.

Some young fans said they had been sleeping on the street for days, just to get a shot at an up-close concert experience with the pop singer.

Dozens of fans are camped out along the sidewalk at the Toyota Center with their blankets, tents and umbrellas.

They've already got their tickets, but they're looking to get into the pit for a closer view by the stage.

Some out-of-state fans said they plan to repeat the sleepover in other cities as they plan to travel to see several shows. One fan said she's planning to see Styles 10 times on his world tour.

If the experience isn't cool enough, fans said Styles sent them pizza as they waited for the Toyota Center doors to open.

Harry Styles: Live on Tour is the debut concert tour for the British singer.

Styles will be joined by Kacey Musgraves for the 8 p.m. Thursday night concert.

