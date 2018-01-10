H-Town to kick off new Samantha Brown travel series on PBS

A general view of the city skyline taken during preview of the 2004 MLB All-Star Game host city Houston on July 3, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Get ready, Houston: Adorable travel host Samantha Brown is featuring our city in the first episode of her new PBS show, “Places to Love.”

Buffalo Bayou Park and the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern are just two of the places Brown visited on her March visit to Houston.

Brown's social media from March also indicate that she attended Houston’s Art Car Parade.

PHOTOS: Houston's Art Car Parade

The city's amazing food scene also will likely play a big role in the show. Back in March, Brown posted a photo with her hand full of bug larvae meant for human consumption.

It’s unclear whether Brown will discuss Hurricane Harvey and its impact on several Houston destinations -- such as Bayou Park -- as the storm hit after the show was filmed.

In addition to Houston, it appears Brown also traveled west to the Texas Hill Country.

You can catch the broadcast on KUHT Channel 8 on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m.

Take a look at some of the familiar local sights Brown visited for her show:

Guess where I'm at? A post shared by Samantha Brown (@samanthabrowntravels) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.