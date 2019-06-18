From 'Booksmart' to 'Late Night,' here are the must-see comedies in theaters right now

In the mood for a laugh? Don't miss this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around Houston.

Read on for the highest rated comedy films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97% and an Audience Score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has been a must-watch since its release on May 24. The New Republic's Kristen Evans said, "It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more Bridesmaids than Lady Bird... a success on [its] own terms," while Erin Keane of Salon.com noted, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

You can catch it at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, June 19; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, June 19; and Regal Houston Marq*E ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Late Night

A legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women, separated by culture and generation, are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Set to be released on Friday, June 14, "Late Night" already has a Tomatometer Score of 80% and an Audience Score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I'm not sure the film gets all of this right, but it's an intriguing, enjoyable, well-cast effort," according to Linda Holmes of NPR, while Minneapolis Star Tribune's Chris Hewitt said, "What does work — a lot — is Thompson, who conveys wit, intelligence and capability better than just about anyone in the movies today."

Interested? It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Wednesday, June 19; Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Thursday, June 20; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, June 19; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Thursday, June 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

In a world where people collect pocket-size monsters (Pokémon) to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent monster who seeks to be a detective.

With a Tomatometer Score of 66% and an Audience Score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" is well worth a watch.

"Detective Pikachu is unrelentingly weird," noted Daniel Kaszor of the Globe and Mail, while NPR's Vincent Acovino said, "There's something admirable about a film that isn't afraid to have some fun with a property so established — and beloved — by its core audience."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Wednesday, June 19; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, June 19; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Thursday, June 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

