Food and drink is hot in Houston this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a cigar fest to a dinner theater deal, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Spring Cigar Midfest

The Houston Cigar Alliance presents 2019 Spring Cigar Midfest, featuring Louisiana-style crawfish, music, cigars, hookahs and great times.

When: Saturday, May 11, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Capitol Bar Midtown, 2415 Main St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Moonlight Dolls Presents: Bitches Who Brunch

Sunday brunch has never been so glam. Grab your girlfriends and a mimosa (or three) for Bitches Who Brunch, a first-class yet relaxing afternoon of music, comedy and show-stopping striptease featuring the world-famous Moonlight Dolls.

When: Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m.

Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 28% Off Wine Tasting

Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages. Choose from two options: $36 for tasting of five wines for two people ($50 value), or $73.50 for tasting of five wines for four people ($100 value).

When: Saturday, May 11, 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East

Price: $36 (28 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 52% Off Bites and Sites Food Tour

Guests experience the diverse bites of downtown Houston on this three-hour foodie adventure and learn the secrets unknown to locals. What's included: five diverse tastings of downtown, two carefully crafted alcoholic beverage pairings and an insiders glimpse into local artisan chefs.

When: Saturday, May 11, 4 p.m.

Where: 701 Avenida De Las Americas, Downtown Houston

Price: $35 (46 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Mystery Dinner Theater Package for Two

Theatergoers dine as they attempt to solve a mystery unraveling before their eyes. The Deal: $95 for a mystery-theater package for two to see "Let's Kill the Boss," (a $129.90 Value), which includes a three-course meal with salad, dessert and an entree.

When: Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Where: 2400 W. Loop South, Great Uptown

Price: $95 (27 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

