First 'Star Trek: Picard' trailer has fans buzzing

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - The first trailer for the newest series added to the "Star Trek" franchise dropped Thursday, and it has fans of the sci-fi series buzzing.

Patrick Stewart, who plays Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” announced the creation of a new series aimed at following the later years of the storied captain.

“Jean-Luc Picard is back,” an emotional Stewart said to a crowd of cheering fans. “However, I have to tell you that he may not, and I stress, may not be a captain anymore. He may not be the Jean-Luc that you recognize and know so well.”

In Thursday’s teaser video for “Star Trek: Picard,” we see images of a vineyard and bottles of Chateau Picard wine in a crate, while a voice asks, “Tell us. Why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?” It ends with an image of a stoic Picard and the familiar theme of “The Next Generation.”

“The end is only the beginning,” the video’s description reads.

Fans are sharing their hopes and expectations for the new series.

“Absolute chills,” one fan commented. “I’m so excited!”

“If Q doesn’t make an appearance in this, I’m going to be disappointed,” another commenter wrote, referencing one of the recurring characters in the TNG series.

“You hear that sound?” another commenter wrote. “It’s the sound of my heart breaking over a trailer. Give it to me now! I need to see it!”

The 10-episode series is expected to premiere late this year on CBS’s digital-only platform called All Access.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.