Felicity Huffman's Twitter page inundated: These are some of the darkest, funniest comments

HOUSTON - Felicity Huffman is at the center of major Twitter backlash after she was named among the 50 people facing federal charges in what investigators dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" -- a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly cheated to help their children gain admittance to elite schools.

Every recent tweet on Huffman's page has received a deluge of comments, with dark humor taking center stage. Here are some of the standout comments we spotted on Huffman's page.

I need help with my SAT’s, any way you could help me? — D Flem13 (@dflem13) March 12, 2019

Desperate Housewife indeed! pic.twitter.com/kTAOvjhmKR — A little bird told me🐦 (@deja1007) March 12, 2019

Reading these comments brightened my day pic.twitter.com/BHaFvYyhD6 — mellowerix (@mellowerix1) March 13, 2019

Daaaad, can you fix it so I can go to Harvard and get to go to the really cool parties? *Whine* dad make it happen, okaaay — IcyRaindrop (@teardroplette) March 13, 2019

CAPTION THIS:

“It’s ok honey. We’ll get you in a college close to your mom’s prison so you can visit. “ — jbdean (@jb_dean) March 13, 2019

Did she just find out she doesn't row crew? — TheSisterhood (@Fem4thWave) March 13, 2019

Hey Felicity! I know some great kids that live in poverty (no fault of their own) and would love to go to ANY college - care to assist? — Amanda (@amandawiezz) March 12, 2019

