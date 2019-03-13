Felicity Huffman's Twitter page inundated: These are some of the darkest, funniest comments

HOUSTON - Felicity Huffman is at the center of major Twitter backlash after she was named among the 50 people facing federal charges in what investigators dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" -- a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly cheated to help their children gain admittance to elite schools.
Every recent tweet on Huffman's page has received a deluge of comments, with dark humor taking center stage. Here are some of the standout comments we spotted on Huffman's page.
