Discovery Green to host free Día de los Muertos celebration

HOUSTON - Discovery Green is hosting a free Día de los Muertos party on the first day of November and you can invite everybody.

The family-friendly event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include activities, art cars and cultural performances, according to a press release from Discovery Green.

The highlight of the party will be a procession to the festival's centerpiece — a three-tiered altar designed by Houston artist Angel Quesada.

In celebration of the Day of the Dead, visitors are invited to place items or photos associated with their departed loved ones on the altar. If you do bring photos, the park suggests you bring a copy of the original so you don't risk losing a treasured

There will also be $10 "tequila Old Fashioned" drinks made available by The Grove.

