Did Lizzo steal her DNA test 'Truth Hurts' lyric? Twitter thinks so

HOUSTON - Houston-based singing star Lizzo is at the center of a lyrics fight over her hit "Truth Hurts" after at least two allegations that she lifted the words "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch" from other artists.

A woman on Twitter claims the words were hers back in 2017.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch. — Endorphina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

Lizzo has literally built her whole brand off of some stolen words and now her whole shit is unravelling because she point blank refused to cite a Black woman. On Beyoncé's internet, the receipts last forever — jade (@divanificent) August 28, 2019

Lizzo has literally built her whole brand off of some stolen words and now her whole shit is unravelling because she point blank refused to cite a Black woman. On Beyoncé's internet, the receipts last forever — jade (@divanificent) August 28, 2019

What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They're doing it because they know I have no capital to address her.



I'm just the poor Black girl from London that don't have a dog in the fight. — Endorphina (@MinaLioness) August 28, 2019

Two songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen also say the memorable line came from their writing session with Lizzo, Dazed reports.

The situation comes as Lizzo reportedly wants to trademark the phrase to use on merchandise.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.