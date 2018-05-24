Did Justin Timberlake just stir the pot for the Houston Rockets?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Pop superstar Justin Timberlake blazed the stage at the Toyota Center Wednesday night for his Man of the Woods tour.

During one of his sets, JT appeared to be cooking things up and stirring the pot like James Harden.

The Toyota Center tweeted a little snippet of the action with the caption, " Is Justin Timberlake ready to see James Harden cook it up tomorrow?"

Seems to us like Timberlake is rooting for a Rockets' win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Western Conference Finals series is tied 2-2 ahead of Game 5, which takes place Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

